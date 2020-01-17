Capricorn Horoscope For January 18, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions

People born between 22nd December to 20th January come under the Capricorn zodiac sign. They are extremely ambitious individuals who are self-motivated. Capricorns are also very kind and generous human beings. They believe in sharing and caring. They like to live a disciplined life with a practical approach, averting any sort of restless or carefree attitude. Capricorns are very stubborn individuals. Once they decide on something, they do not look back.

ALSO READ: Capricorn Horoscope For January 17, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions

Some Important facts about Capricorn zodiac sign:

Capricorn: December 22 to January 20

Element: Earth

Ruling Planet: Saturn

Capricorn-What to expect today, January 18, 2020?

Today you can turn a new page in the book of your life. The way to start is by letting go of your earthly desires and accepting that this is who you are now. To feel like the people around you, and the world is conspiring to help you with the hardest questions.

Love

There is good news for you on this front today as you might end up meeting new people. An engaging conversation is key to taking things forward with new people in your life today. You might also end up in an argument, but that might help to unfold a new story.

ALSO READ: Capricorn Horoscope For January 15, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions

Career

Capricorn, you will be calm at work today. But people around you might push your buttons and affect your peace of mind. The day, however, will be in your favour. New opportunities and projects might come your way. You will receive appreciation for your hard work at your workplace.

Health

Your physical health will be good today. You might achieve the health goals you were working on for months. Your diet and food need your attention. However, take care of your temper. We recommend meditation and Yoga for de-stressing yourself.

Finance

Day time at the workplace will make you feel like you would have slept an extra hour on your bed. Your day will kick start from the afternoon. The profits from your investments will surprise you today. If there is some legal matter bothering you, they might start resolving from today.

ALSO READ: Capricorn Horoscope For January 12, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions

ALSO READ: Capricorn Horoscope For January 14, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions