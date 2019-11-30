Leos are born between July 23 and August 22 and belong to the Fire element of the zodiac. They are natural-born leaders with a flair for drama and flamboyance. These folks also a protective attitude towards their friends. Their heart clicks best with Aries, Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius. Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Theroux, and Monica Lewinsky are some of the most popular Leo celebrities.

Leo Horoscope For December 1, 2019, | Daily Prediction For Leo

About Today

You may vary in decisions among your peers and may this may cause you to be in an unsettling mood. You will want to be left isolated and spend the day introverted in your own space. While it may be okay for you to take time off, remember there are chores to be done so avoid neglecting them and focus on them.

Love Life

You will find it difficult to make the time up for your loved ones. You may even struggle to fulfill certain plans and reservations which may cause minor inconvenience. This will not have any direct effect on the relationship but will most likely slow things down. Take some time off and enjoy your company for a while, indulge in things you love and try to fulfill them.

Career

You will be faced with an abundance of opportunities and you will be able to choose from various prospects. Try and organise your priorities between these prospects well and you will reap their benefits soon.

Finance

You will be struck with a bunch of ideas and will be filled with several opportunities to experiment with them. This may turn out to be in your favour and will reward you well. However, you will face some amount of backlash or some speed bumps as you go try to get through them and you will be successful in your tasks