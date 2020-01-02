Libra Horoscope For January 03, 2020 – Libra Daily Prediction

Libras are born between September 23 and October 23. People of your sign are not usually extremely competitive. It is not that you are not ambitious. It is just that you go after your goals and dreams in an independent and unique way. Yet, something you are after now may have a stronger element of competition attached to it than you are used to. Try to get into the spirit of it. If you are out to win at this quest, it is likely that you will. If you are born under the zodiac sign, here is what your horoscope says today.

Libra Horoscope - What to expect?

You may have to handle multiple tasks at work today. You are likely to feel despondency coming your way and you may find it difficult to handle all the problems and that will harm your temperament today. You may feel an urge to get out of this drama and get a break. Make sure you give yourself alone time at the end of the day and that will make feel better.

Love

This may be an exciting day for you as you are likely to get closer to your partner. Your relationship may take a new turn today and you are likely to be involved seriously. This is likely to give you some moments of happiness. However, it is in your control to handle your insecure feelings in the relationship.

Career

You are likely to hear some good news today. You will get an opportunity to travel abroad for work. The journey may be for a short time but its impact on your career will be highly beneficial. Pack some of your best suits because you are in a position to impress others. Keep your business cards handy.

Finance

Today you will have to deal with a partner overseas to make business. You will feel that if you choose the right business partner you will receive higher financial returns. Just make sure you know who know about your partner. Be open and realistic about what you want and state your requirements in a proper way.

Health

If you are driving a car, then you need to be cautious. Be alert on the road and abide by the traffic rules. Minor bumps can be avoided if you pay attention to your driving. Also, make sure you don't spend time outside as you may suffer from sunburns.

