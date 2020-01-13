Libra Horoscope For January 14, 2020 | Libra Daily Prediction

Libra is the seventh sign in the zodiac which is an air sign. Libras are born between September 22 and October 22. Libras often strive to create equilibrium in all aspects of life. Libras highly value relationships. Though they are popular among their friends, they can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views. They are over thinkers and can often be attracted to superficial things. They are intuitive, however, they can often come across as ungrateful.

Relationship

You value your partner and today is the day you show them just how much. Things have been kind of rocky for the past few days for you, however, it can all change if you speak your mind. Do exactly what your heart says and don’t be afraid of showing our vulnerable side. Try not to be too critical about your partner’s opinions and let them learn from their own experiences. Your family life is finally on track and today will be an uneventful day for you.

Career

You have burnt enough midnight lamps and today is your day to sit back. you will have a pretty laid back day at work and your superiors are happy with all the efforts you put in. Your colleagues, who are usually very cynical about your work seem to get along with you today. Take a breather for today as tomorrow is a new day.

Health

Your health might need a little bit of your attention today. Though you have been feeling quite better lately, things might take a turn today. Keep yourself hydrated and avoid junk food for today. Eat your greens and get as many proteins as you can. Stick to home-cooked meal for today and ignore all craving. Go for a walk or a jog today as exercising will refresh your mind.

Finance

Today comes with a monetary gain for you. The whole week, in fact, is great when it comes to money. However, know where to invest and how much. You won’t have to spend much on your personal needs and the household front is also quite secure. A well-researched and a well- studied investment is a choice to consider. You might travel in the near future, as a much-needed vacation is due.

