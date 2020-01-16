Libra Horoscope For January 17, 2020 | Libra Daily Prediction

Libra is the seventh sign in the zodiac which is an air sign. Libras are born between September 22 and October 22. Libras often strive to create equilibrium in all aspects of life. Libras highly value relationships. Though they are popular among their friends, they can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views. They are over thinkers and can often be attracted to superficial things. They are intuitive, however, they can often come across as ungrateful.

What to expect today?

You may get attracted to an opposite-sex personality. You will meet new people who share similar ideas and thoughts as you do. This will allow you to share your feelings around them. You will try to explore new things and will be interested in knowing new things on various topics. Your increased knowledge will likely lead you to greater success.

Love

You have agreed to your partner that you will make compromises to keep the relationship going. However, you are the only one putting effort. You choose a moment during the day to talk with your partner, unfortunately, he/she isn't receptive. If you single, you think it's not easy meeting people, though stars have decided to trigger a coincidence today. For which, you need to keep your eyes wide open.

Career

Career and work need patience today. You might feel that things aren't moving forward but you need to just wait for the right time. Current difficulties won't last long so you should keep going.

Health

If some doubts are putting you in low spirits, you don't give up. You quickly get a grip on yourself. You should be able to draw adequate strength. The day could be a mixed bag for you.

Money

You may not spend impulsively but think twice. Do not spend or invest any money without planning and advice. Your basic nature is to keep things in balance and the stars today will not let you spend recklessly.

