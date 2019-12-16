Sagittarius Horoscope For December 17 | Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Sagittarians are curious and open-hearted people. They are adventure and travel junkies. They can light up any room with their laughter. These people, who are born between November 23 and December 21, are also very emotional, caring and loving.

Daily Horoscope for Sagittarius: What to expect today?

You have always been determined and dedicated to your work. But this has also backfired because you always find yourself loaded with work, often more than others. However, you are likely to enjoy the latter part of the day so make sure that you make the most of it. The efforts you put in your love life will bear fruits today and in the future.

Love

Try to be cautious and tactic when it comes to matters regarding your personal life. Your generosity today will add value to your relationship. Sometimes you might end up expressing your feelings openly and that could backfire you, so be careful. You might also see yourself compromising more than usual and that is completely fine.

Career

Since you are the workaholic that you are, you might find yourself amidst heaping files of work. Your stars suggest that you pull up your socks and get to work right away. However, make sure to take a break at regular intervals to prevent yourself from over-working. Plan your work and consult your managers if needed.

Health

Try to stay away from any arguments or disagreements at your workplace or home today. This could lead to long term disputes and disturb the ongoing atmosphere. Your energy levels and mental health will also be adversely affected if you do so.

Family

There can be many disagreements or disputes at your house today. Stay away from making any remarks or comments on the same. Talking on smaller problems can lead to bigger issues today.

