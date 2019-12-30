Sagittarius Horoscope For December 31, 2019 | Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Sagittarius is the last fire sign of the zodiac. The symbol suggests that they are curious and always on the quest of new knowledge. People born between November 23 and December 21 fall under these zodiac sign. They often attract people due to their vibrant personality. They are conversation starters and keep a conversation between two people going. Here's the daily prediction for a Sagittarian. Read ahead to know more-

Sagittarius- What to expect today?

Question the validity of anything you find yourself in conflict with today. You might find that people are acting on incomplete information and that they are falsely accusing you of something you didn't say or do. Work to bring harmony to the situation by getting the truth out on the table and helping the actual motivations become known. Words may be charged with strong emotions, so be gentle with your actions.

Love

The planetary energy encourages you to believe more strongly in yourself, and also in your ability to attract the right person. You have an extra boost of confidence, which puts you in quite a flirtatious mood and draws people to you with whom you are happy to interact and genuinely at ease. If you can polish your conversational style a bit, there will be no stopping you.

Career

You will have a significant amount of breathing space today, so take advantage of it. Assess your situation without getting caught up in the drama surrounding you. This time alone will be extremely valuable with regard to your overall efficiency.

Health

The more time you spend looking at your diet and exercise needs, the easier it becomes to think of things that will improve your quality of life. For instance, when you spend a few weeks attending regular yoga classes and drinking copious amounts of water, you will naturally feel ready to minimize certain foods in your diets, such as white flour and dairy. The body asks for what it wants: if you can increase your ability to listen you will be in good shape.