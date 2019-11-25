Sagittarius Horoscope For November 26 | Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Sagittarius is one of the fire signs of the zodiac and Sagittarians are considered to be some of the wisest and knowledgeable individuals. People who are born between November 23 and December 21 fall into the sign of Sagittarius. Sagittarians also have a great sense of humour and are often friendly. However, they are also impatient and tend to take on more responsibilities than they can handle. Here is the daily horoscope for Sagittarius on November 26, 2019.

What to expect today?

Some part of your life might seem somewhat like a soap opera now. One of the drama prone characters in your world might be putting on quite a performance. The tension and hijinks this person brings into any scenario may be very distractive at the least. But this is not your drama to endure. If you have become tired or frustrated with the scene that keeps playing out, keep in mind that you can always change it. You do not have to engage.

Love

Today, you remain sincere when it comes to the matters of the heart. However, you might fall prey to someone you are close with. You need to take precautions in the relationship. Your beloved one might try to catch you emotionally. Therefore, the personal relationship might remain intense.

Career

You might wish to make the office atmosphere more friendly and calm. However, you should work on the priorities today. Besides routine work, you might work on new matters related to your subject. You will gather more knowledge by exploring new avenues.

Money

Today, more friendly relations you have with people in the market, greater the benefits would be. You will be able to earn well through inherited property or art. You have to make sure that you are putting your best foot forward in offer to improve your financial future.

Health

It is likely that an unsettled mind would change again today. As you might want to finish your pending tasks first rather than taking up new projects. It is a favourable day to prove yourself at the workplace. Health will remain in a very good condition. Altogether, this should be a pleasant day.

