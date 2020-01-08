Scorpio Horoscope For January 09, 2020 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Scorpios are independent individuals who believe in nothing but themselves. They are always in the quest to better themselves be it personally or visually. They are fearless and also think about a possible future in the same manner. Scorpians are known to be upfront and vocal about their opinions about others. Take a look at how the day is going to be for Scorpios-

Some Important facts about Scorpio zodiac sign:

Scorpio: October 23 to November 21

Element: Water

Lucky Colour: Blue and green

Lucky Number: 13

Ruling Planet: Pluto, Mars

Scorpio-What to expect today?

Family:

A scorpion might have an ideal family in mind but that is not what they will always get. It is more of tough love with family members for Scorpios. When they believe in something, they will try to impose it on their family which can fire back sometimes. Stay humble and let them in Scorpio, you will be needing them in due time.

Love:

If a scorpion loves you, you will know. They can be really tough on their partners, however, with enough time and space they open up. It is suggested to a Scorpion that give time and enough chances to your partner if they have messed up. Your partner might not open up but you will have to take charge from your end.

Health:

Your key focus has always been your social life. However, it is highly suggested that you live a healthy life on your terms. Take out time for exercise and also remember to stay hydrated. Incorporate a daily food habit.

Career:

It looks like your career is finally on a roll and you have settled down. It is suggested that you do not get comfortable but strive for challenges. Your good cooperation with your colleagues will only be fruitful here onwards. Make the most of the positive atmosphere.

