Scorpio Horoscope For January 11, 2020 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Strong and independent are the two words that define a Scorpio. They are known to stand up for their opinions and also talk about what they expect in life. Their fearless personalities can be dominating at times. Scorpions are known to be upfront and vocal about others. Take a look at how the day is going to be for people with Scorpio zodiac sign today-

Some Important facts about Scorpio zodiac sign-

Scorpio: October 23 to November 21

Element: Water

Lucky Colour: Blue and yellow

Lucky Number: 13

Ruling Planet: Pluto, Mars

Scorpio-What to expect today?

Love

Confusion may reign today, particularly if you're intuitive. You may pick up strange vibes that could be unsettling. Don't try to make sense of them. Your ESP may be a bit off, or those people whose feelings you're sensing are stressed and lacking direction. Or it could be both. Either way, you should be back to normal tomorrow.

Career

A new four-week period begins today that you should be very aware of. This long-term trend may be a bit rough for you so be careful. Other people are working counter to your aims. Overall you will not get the full support that you are hoping for.

Health

Today's aspect reminds you of things you felt long ago. Perhaps last year there were moments when you needed to express yourself to someone, and for some reason, you didn't feel you could. Or perhaps you meant to do something nice for yourself and you just kept putting it off. Use today to get cantered in your emotions, notice where there are obstacles in your feelings and where you've left a raw spot. Comfort yourself with nourishing food.

Family

Even if you face tough times with your elders, you should not allow it to affect your children as it will be detrimental to their growth. If you maintain cordial relationships at home, it will be very good for your family and you all will always be together. Be wise.