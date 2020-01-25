The Debate
Scorpio Horoscope For January 26, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions

Horoscope

Scorpio daily horoscope: The ruling planets are Pluto and Mars, while the symbol is a Scorpion. The element is water. Read the overview of the day here.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
scorpio

Scorpio is known to be a compassionate zodiac. Scorpios are also confident and like to seek out challenges. However, they can also be hot-headed and impatient. Jealousy and manipulation are also some of their negative traits. Scorpions are also known to be impulsive. Here is the Scorpio daily horoscope for today.

What to expect?

A piece of upsetting news may come your way and throw you off-track. But try not to let that affect you too much. Instead, try to think of the positive things that may come out of it and keep yourself motivated. Show a greater understanding of the situation at hand and that might help resolve the issue also.

Love

The planets predict a pleasant day for you. The energy that is coming off you is likely to charm others and you might very well be asked out by some people. On the other hand, if you are in a relationship, this might affect your partner adversely and create some trouble for you but nothing that a heartfelt conversation cannot solve.

Career

Some people at work might try to create unnecessary trouble for you. But do not let this put you down. Try to work your way around it and stand up for yourself when and where required. Avoid these people if possible and try to keep a low key at work today.

Health

The planetary position seems to have a good effect on your health. You might feel energised and cheerful. Try to channel this energy into getting some work done or tackle old problems that needed attention. However, do not go out of your way to do something.

Family

A family dispute might create unnecessary drama at home. Try to avoid getting into any sensitive discussion today. Avoid any kind of discussion on matters of conflict. Try to remind everyone of the happy moments they spent together. A family dinner may not be a good idea at the moment.

Published:
