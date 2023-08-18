Last Updated:

Kozhikode To Palakkad: Places To Visit In Kerala During Onam 2023

Explore vibrant Onam festivities in Kerala's cities: Palakkad's feast, Alappuzha's boat race, Thrissur's Pulikali, Kottayam's games, Kozhikode's music.

Simple Vishwakarma
Thrissur
Thrissur stands out for its captivating Pulikali procession. Here, participants adorn themselves as tigers and leopards, engaging in energetic dance routines that mesmerise onlookers.

Alappuzha
Alappuzha, often called Alleppey, is renowned for its enchanting backwaters. During Onam, it hosts the thrilling Snake Boat Race on Punnamada Lake. This event captivates both locals and tourists.

Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala, bursts to life with vibrant processions, captivating traditional dances like Thiruvathira and Pulikali, and lavish Onam feasts that underline the city,

Thrikkakara Temple
Thrikkakara Temple becomes a pilgrimage site during Onam, dedicated to the Vasmana avatar of Lord Vishnu. It beckons devotees and visitors alike to partake in the spiritual fervor of the festival.

Kozhikode
Kozhikode orchestrates a grand Onam Week celebration, featuring a medley of traditional music, mesmerising dance performances, and engaging competitions that bring the community together.

Palakkad
Palakkad, situated in Kerala, showcases the vibrant Onasadya at Malampuzha Gardens. This Onam Feast lures people from all corners of the state, offering a sumptuous array of traditional dishes.

Kottayam
Kottayam's Onam celebrations encompass cultural programs, boat races, and traditional games. The Chingara Boat Race, a significant event during this time, gathers fervent participants and spectators.

Kerala
These diverse towns of Kerala collectively illustrate the state's cultural richness during the Onam festival, with unique celebrations that highlight its traditions, art forms, and communal spirit.

