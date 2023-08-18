Kozhikode To Palakkad: Places To Visit In Kerala During Onam 2023

Quick links:
Thrissur stands out for its captivating Pulikali procession. Here, participants adorn themselves as tigers and leopards, engaging in energetic dance routines that mesmerise onlookers.
Alappuzha, often called Alleppey, is renowned for its enchanting backwaters. During Onam, it hosts the thrilling Snake Boat Race on Punnamada Lake. This event captivates both locals and tourists.
Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala, bursts to life with vibrant processions, captivating traditional dances like Thiruvathira and Pulikali, and lavish Onam feasts that underline the city,
Thrikkakara Temple becomes a pilgrimage site during Onam, dedicated to the Vasmana avatar of Lord Vishnu. It beckons devotees and visitors alike to partake in the spiritual fervor of the festival.
Kozhikode orchestrates a grand Onam Week celebration, featuring a medley of traditional music, mesmerising dance performances, and engaging competitions that bring the community together.
Palakkad, situated in Kerala, showcases the vibrant Onasadya at Malampuzha Gardens. This Onam Feast lures people from all corners of the state, offering a sumptuous array of traditional dishes.
Kottayam's Onam celebrations encompass cultural programs, boat races, and traditional games. The Chingara Boat Race, a significant event during this time, gathers fervent participants and spectators.