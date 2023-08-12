Statue Of Unity To Sendai Daikannon: 8 Tallest Statues In The World

Quick links:
The list opens with India's Statue of Unity located in the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat. Depicting Vallabhai Patel, the statue stands tall at 182m, or, 597 feet.
The Spring Temple Buddha Statue, located in Lushan, Henan in China is second on the list, standing at a height of 128m, or, 420 feet.
Laykyun Sekkya, also a Buddha statue, is located in Myanmar's Khatakan Taung. Built in 2008, it stands at a height of 115.8m which is precisely 380 feet.
Number 4 on the list brings the count back to India with the Vishwas Swaroopam statue depicting Lord Shiva. Located in Rajasthan, the statue touches a height of 106m or 348 feet.
Japan's Ushiku Daibutsu, also a Buddha statue, is number 5 on the list of the world's tallest statues. Built back in 1993, it stands at a height of 100m or 330 feet.
China's Guishan Gunayin is next on the list. The golden statue built in 2009 holds number 6 on this list at a height of 99m or 325 feet.
Thailand's Ang Thong houses the Great Buddha of Thailand statue, holds the seventh position on this list. It has a height of 93m or 305 feet.