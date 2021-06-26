Did Pakistan Think It'd Escape FATF Grey List? Major Gaurav Arya's Reality Check For Imran

In a significant development on Friday, the global Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided that Pakistan will continue to remain on its grey list. FATF, the global watchdog on financial crimes such as money laundering and terror financing, had placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and since then Pakistan has failed to comply with its norms to come out of said list, despite carrying out a sham crackdown on the terrorists it harbours on its soil.

Speaking on the development, Major (Retd) Gaurav Arya said Pakistan's retention in the FATF grey list is not surprising given that Pakistan is a highly unstable and militarized state with nuclear capacity. He also ridiculed Pakistan for being bothered about Kashmir instead of working to get itself out of the FATF grey list as being in the grey list has its own financial repercussions.

"It was a foregone conclusion. It's a nuclear weapon state. It is more or less a military dictatorship and it's highly unstable. It has got radical Islamists all over, it's a violent place. Keeping Pakistan in the grey list has economic connotations...They will find it difficult to get loans. They will get loans at a higher rate of interest. Its reputation also takes a beating when it is again put on a grey list," Gaurav Arya said.

"Pakistan should have been working day and night to get out of the grey list but they were more bothered Kashmir, Palestine and other things across the world except for their own grey list. And one day if Pakistan doesn't mend its ways then they could well be on the blacklist," he added.

When asked if it really bothers Pakistan to be on the grey list, Gaurav Arya said none of the leaders of Pakistan has any stake in their country as they have been living abroad, adding that the past four army generals of Pakistan are now living abroad including Pervez Musharraf.

"Everybody who reaches a certain grade, grade 22 or 23 in Pakistan becomes a senior officer, the first thing they do is get citizenship abroad - Canada, US, Australia, New Zealand or any other country in Europe, preferably the UK. So they have no stake, they do not care what happens to Pakistan. They have looted and abandoned their own country. Everyone is waiting to retire and settle down abroad," he said while pointing out that even Pakistan's NSA has US citizenship and not Pakistani nationality.

"The entire cream of Pakistan, the top leadership - the army, the bureaucracy, the business elite, even their National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf is a resident of the US. He is one of the people having a direct link to their nuclear assets. That is Pakistan for you," Gaurav Arya quipped.

Pakistan continues to remain on the FATF grey list after failing to comply with one of the 27 items on the action plan, Marcus Pleyer, President of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said.

Pakistan remains under increasing monitoring. It has largely addressed 26 out of 27 items on the action plan: Marcus Pleyer, President, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President pic.twitter.com/gvV7CCFIMg — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

Pakistan is still failing to effectively implement the global FATF standards across a number of areas which means risk of money laundering remain high which in turn can fuel corruption and organised crime: Marcus Pleyer, President, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

However, one key action items still need to be completed which concerns the investigation and prosecution of senior leaders & commanders of UN-designated terror groups: Marcus Pleyer, President, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) pic.twitter.com/l84xNwsJWn — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

What is FATF listing?

FATF is an inter-governmental body decision-making body established in 1989 during the G7 Summit in Paris to develop policies against money laundering. Later it included terror financing on its watch and combating the same. It has placed North Korea and Iran on the blacklist which includes countries knowns as Non-Cooperative Countries or Territories (NCCTs). These countries support terror funding and money laundering activities.

Whereas Grey list includes countries that are considered safe haven for supporting terror funding and money laundering are put in the FATF grey list. It is a warning call to the countries that they may enter the blacklist. FATF has certain checklists which deal with money laundering and terror funding.

According to reports, twelve countries are placed in the grey list, namely - Bahamas, Botswana, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Ghana, Pakistan, Panama, Sri Lanka, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia and Yemen.