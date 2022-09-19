In a massive breakthrough, another man, who is a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has been detained by the Mohali Police in connection with the alleged Chandigarh University video leak scandal late on Sunday night. This is the third arrest made in the case. The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Rankaj Verma.

Notably, earlier two people have were arrested-- the prime accused is a woman and a student of the university who allegedly recorded the video and the other being Sunny Mehta, also a resident of Shimla is in Punjab police custody.

The Punjab Police is investigating the matter to find out whether only these three people were involved or if there is a bigger nexus to this. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that he has instructed police officers to cooperate with the Punjab Police. He also ordered strict action against the accused arrested from Shimla.

It is pertinent to mention, that the hostel warden has been now suspended by the University administration following the pressure from the protesting students.

Amid the ongoing protest, Chandigarh University has extended the holidays in a bid to control the situation. On Sunday, the private university called for two day holiday which is now extended till September 24.

Chandigarh University students Lift Protest

However, after a day-long protest, the students of Chandigarh University lifted their demonstrations after the college administration and local police assured them of strict action. The police asserted that students will be kept in the loop and there will no communication gap.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) GS Bhullar spoke to the protesting students late on Sunday night and tried to pacify the situation as he said, "implicit faith is necessary" and "law is being followed"."We will keep coming to you, implicit faith is necessary," said DIG GS Bhullar. "The issue has been of communication gap. We have been clarifying again and again. We are assuring students that law is being followed and all legal procedures are being undertaken," DIG Bhullar added.

Massive student protests after alleged video leaks

The Chandigarh university witnessed widespread demonstrations on September 18 after several girl students alleged that their private videos were 'leaked' by a hostel student. However, according to Punjab's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Gurpreet Deo, the accused girl had shared her video with the Himachal man but no other student videos were found.

Rumours that the objectionable videos of several women students were 'leaked' went around, which resulted in a massive protest late at night on Saturday, September 17, claimed Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni.

University authorities have rejected reports that videos of several female students were made and shared online. "At the preliminary level, we investigated and did not find that videos of other students were made," Dr Arvinder Singh Kang, Director, Students Welfare of Chandigarh University, said.

Vice-Chancellor of the Mohali university Anand Aggarwal said Chandigarh authorities will stand by the students and will make sure justice is served in the alleged Chandigarh video leak scandal. He also announced the plan of constituting a committee of officials and 10 students who will raise their concerns and urged the students not to believe in rumours.

