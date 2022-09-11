In UKSSSC Paper Leak Case, ED Takes Charge; Seeks Property Details Of Key Accused

In a big development in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now stepped into the case and sought the details of the properties of the accused arrested in the UKSSSC paper leak case.

The ED has now sought details of the properties of the arrested accused in the UKSSSC paper leak case which includes the mastermind behind the UKSSSC paper leak case-- Hakam Singh and two other people-- Chandan Manral and Rajesh Chauhan, the owner of the firm that printed the exam papers. In addition to this, the state government has also ordered an investigation by Vigilance Department against six people including the UKSSSC's former secretary-- Santosh Badoni and the Controller of Examinations--Narayan Singh Dangi.

UKSSSC paper leak in December 2021

The UKSSSC conducted a written exam on December 4 and 5, 2021. The examination was aimed at filling 854 positions, across several departments. The Dehradun Police filed a case in the matter of alleged exam manipulation at the graduation level against unnamed individuals. The Police Headquarters (PHQ) registered the case and then turned the investigation over to the special task force (STF).

Notably, earlier in September, Senior Superintendent of Police, STF, Ajay Singh said that the STF appointed to investigate the UKSSSC leak case decided to book all the 21 accused under the Gangster Act, said He also announced a bounty of ₹ 25,000 on the kingpin of the case.

It is also pertinent to mention that the Chief Minister’s office has also directed to take action against the accused under the Gangster Act and PMLA.