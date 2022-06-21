Harry Styles Teams Up With Designer Alessandro Michele For Gucci 'Ha Ha Ha' Collection

Quick links:
Harry Styles announced his collaboration with the creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele, for a new collection, ‘Gucci Ha Ha Ha’. The collection includes flared trousers, jaunty caps & more.
Flared pants, pink and green houndstooth, sweater vests, gingham suits, and animal-print motifs including baby blue sheep and Gavroche caps are a part of the overall collection.
The capsule collection has both Harry Styles' and Michele's personal styles mixed with ‘70s trend.
The upcoming collection will be a 'lighthearted activity' as the designer will pay more attention to fabrics and sartorial details.
The collection has been described as rock star meets British lord. Transparent glares and tanned shoes with a Gucci label are a part of it.
The designer said that after a discussion, they ended up with a mix of aesthetics from 1970s pop & bohemian to the revision of the image of the gentleman in an overturned memory of men’s tailoring.
The forthcoming collection will be in stores in October this year and was unveiled as a part of Milan Men’s Fashion Week.