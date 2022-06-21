Last Updated:

Harry Styles Teams Up With Designer Alessandro Michele For Gucci 'Ha Ha Ha' Collection

Harry Styles teamed up with designer Alessandro Michele to create Gucci 'Ha Ha Ha' collection which will be out in stores in October this year.

Written By
Swati Singh
Harry Styles
1/8
Image: Instagram/@Gucci

Harry Styles announced his collaboration with the creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele, for a new collection, ‘Gucci Ha Ha Ha’. The collection includes flared trousers, jaunty caps & more.

Harry Styles
2/8
Image: Instagram/@Gucci

Flared pants, pink and green houndstooth, sweater vests, gingham suits, and animal-print motifs including baby blue sheep and Gavroche caps are a part of the overall collection.

Harry Styles
3/8
Image: Instagram/@Gucci

The capsule collection has both Harry Styles' and Michele's personal styles mixed with ‘70s trend.

Harry Styles
4/8
Image: Instagram/@Gucci

The upcoming collection will be a 'lighthearted activity' as the designer will pay more attention to fabrics and sartorial details.

Harry Styles
5/8
Image: Instagram/@Gucci

The collection has been described as rock star meets British lord. Transparent glares and tanned shoes with a Gucci label are a part of it.

Harry Styles
6/8
Image: Instagram/@Gucci

The designer said that after a discussion, they ended up with a mix of aesthetics from 1970s pop & bohemian to the revision of the image of the gentleman in an overturned memory of men’s tailoring.

Harry Styles
7/8
Image: Instagram/@Gucci

The forthcoming collection will be in stores in October this year and was unveiled as a part of Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

Harry Styles
8/8
Image: Instagram/@Gucci

The Harry styles Gucci capsule collection also has a pyjama set featuring teddy bear prints.

Tags: harry styles, Alessandro Michele, gucci
COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Vienna adjudged 'most livable city' in the world by EIU | Check complete list

In Pics: Vienna adjudged 'most livable city' in the world by EIU | Check complete list
Milan Fashion Week 2022 menswear invoke nostalgia by bringing back denim, fringe designs

Milan Fashion Week 2022 menswear invoke nostalgia by bringing back denim, fringe designs