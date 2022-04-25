BeatO Food Lab: Chef Mirvaan Introduces No-Bake Apple Pie For A Healthy Diet

In a country that strongly believes in the vision that a family that eats together stays together, it is evident that a significant part of Indian culture revolves around food. However, with diabetes being a prevalent ailment in the nation, people who’ve been diagnosed need to find a balance between enjoying group meals and taking care of their health. Republic Media Network has partnered with BeatO to bring you Food Lab, an initiative featuring MasterChef finalist, Chef Mirvaan Vinayak, which teaches people how to make delicious recipes for all occasions without any compromises on health. The recipes are carefully tailored to make them diabetes-friendly, but Chef Mirvaan’s expertise ensures that these healthy alternatives don’t taste like a compromise. Given below is the recipe featured on Food Lab this week. Perfect to satisfy any sweet tooth, without the hassle of using an oven, this week, Chef Mirvaan teaches viewers how to make an incredibly simple, yet delicious no-bake apple pie.

No-Bake Apple Pie

Preparation Time - 15 minutes

Cooking Time - 35 minutes

Ingredients:

250 grams sugar-free digestive biscuits | whole wheat crackers | low-carb cheese crackers

½ cup coconut oil

200 grams sliced apple

1-inch cinnamon stick

½ tsp stevia

Juice of 1 lemon

1 star anise

Method:

Combine the coconut oil and biscuits or crackers with some water in a blender and blend until the mixture is lumpy and has started sticking together. Lay it out in a cake tin and put it in the fridge for around an hour.

Heat up a non-stick pan and grease it with a bit of coconut or vegetable oil.

Peel and slice the apple and put it into a thick-bottomed pan with some water. Add in the stevia, star anise, lemon juice, and cinnamon.

Cook them until the apples are mildly soft.

Remove the biscuit crust from the fridge and place the cooked apples over it. Garnish with your favourite nuts.

Benefits:

This recipe has moderate carbohydrates, and it is a sugar-free alternative to your regular apple pie. It is the perfect way for a diabetic to satiate their sugar cravings with a wholesome dessert.

Recommended serving size: 1 slice.

