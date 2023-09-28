Last Updated:

World Heart Day 2023: 8 Yoga Asanas To Improve Cardiovascular Health

This World Heart Day 2023, improve your heart health with these 8 yoga poses.

Health
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog Pose)
1/8
Image: iStock

Wrap up your heart-healthy yoga routine with Adho Mukha Svanasana, the Downward Facing Dog Pose. This inversion promotes blood circulation, relieves tension and contributes to overall well-being.

Marjariasana (Cat Pose)
2/8
Image: iStock

Cat Pose, or Marjariasana, encourages conscious breathing and spinal flexibility. By focussing on deep, rhythmic breaths, you calm the nervous system, alleviate stress and support heart health.

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)
3/8
Image: iStock

Utkatasana, also known as the Chair Pose, engages multiple muscle groups, including the heart. By practising this pose, you strengthen the heart and surrounding muscles, promoting cardiovascular.

Veerabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)
4/8
Image: iStock

Step into the Warrior Pose, Veerabhadrasana, to instil strength and resilience. This asana not only builds physical strength but also fosters mental fortitude, contributing to a robust heart.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)
5/8
Image: iStock

Trikonasana, the Triangle Pose, engages the entire body, promoting increased circulation and energy flow. Incorporating this pose into your routine stimulates not only your heart but also your overall.

Utthita Hastapadasana (Extended Hands, Feet Pose)
6/8
Image: iStock

Stretching is paramount for heart health, and Utthita Hastapadasana helps achieve just that. This extended pose promotes flexibility, improves blood circulation, and aids in maintaining a healthy heart.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)
7/8
Image: iStock

Vrikshasana, or the Tree Pose, symbolises balance and stability. You stand tall like a tree, this pose not only enhances physical balance but also encourages mental equilibrium, reducing stress levels.

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)
8/8
Image: iStock

Begin your journey to a healthier heart with Tadasana, the Mountain Pose. This foundational pose focusses on grounding, improving posture and fostering a sense of balance.

