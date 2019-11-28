Aquarius Horoscope For November 29, 2019 | Aquarius Daily Prediction

Born between January 21 and February 19, Aquarius is ruled by the planet Uranus. Aquarians make their mind up and then stick to it. One can see a deep sense of justice, liberalness and fairness in all Aquarians. They will not compromise their ideals, morals or need for freedom and independence for anyone. Master at hiding their true feelings, they have a dark side which they would not bring out.

What to expect?- November 29, 2019

You might feel lethargic today. Try to reduce your workload and cut some slack. It is okay to stay in bed for a longer duration some days. On the personal front, you might be able to spend a gala time with your better half and even plan a trip. On the other hand, your career might be demanding too much from you. give a second thought before saying yes to everything.

Relationship

These days you are quite involved with your friends and colleagues. While you are having fun, your partner feels ignored as you get less time to spend with him. Therefore, before you think of making commitments, make amendments in your relationship and sort out problems. This conversation will help you rethink about the future.

Single

You are going to get loads of advice from all directions. Not only close friends but also new people in your life will influence your decision about being with someone. They might encourage you to move on from the past and meet different people before you settle.

Health

There is a possibility that you will start your day by lazing around the house rather than rushing to the office. You do not want to get out of the bed and follow the usual schedule today. Planets advise you to end your day with a good sleep so that you get up early the next day with impressive energy.

Career

You have been successfully juggling your career and home for a while. Despite immense pressure on your shoulders, you are walking an extra mile at your workplace. Do not worry as these days you will receive deserved value and recognition for your efforts. Cut some slack and go on a dinner with your family tonight.

