Cancer Horoscope For December 17, 2019 | Cancer Daily Predictions

Cancerians are born from 21 June and 22 July. They belong to the water element of the zodiac group. Cancerians are emotional and intense, along with this they are extremely compassionate and intuitive. Cancer is best known for traits like being emotional, loyal and parenting instincts. Cancer is ruled by the moon, which directly impacts their mood and also helps them to build a strong connection with other zodiac signs easily.

Cancer - What to expect today?

Today your emotions might be raw, and you may act harshly because of the way the stars are making you feel. You should keep in mind that some people will not tolerate this behaviour of yours. Your planetary motions are sending you the message to let your emotions be an asset that fuels your passion, you shouldn’t let them rule you. Use self-restraint to temper your action and you will get through the day.

Love

The one who sows the seeds of anger will harvest the storm. If you are facing the same heated feeling within you then you must first question yourself if this is the right way to confront your partner. It might be you who is keeping impossible expectations and when they are not fulfilled you may be unnecessarily and unjustly getting angry with your partner.

Health

Treat seriously any aches and pains you feel, don't underestimate the way your body attempts to draw attention to specific areas of stress. Use the powers and revitalize your body and mind. Try to repair the healthy balance which you have worked hard to maintain and expected to possess.

Finance

This is a bad day for a successful business. It may not be a good day to take any sort of decision money wise. It may happen that you might regret today's decision by because there is a very slight chance that you will make a profit out of today's decision. It may also happen that even when you knew that you might get cheated here you have decision didn't change and lead to the loss.

