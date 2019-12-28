Capricorn Horoscope For December 29, 2019 | Daily Prediction

People born with this zodiac sign are known for their carefree and realistic nature. They believe that success comes to those who work hard. They believe in taking challenges which will eventually help them grow better as a person. Read on to know what your stars and the ruling planets have for you today:

Capricorn Horoscope - What to expect today?

Your life is taking unexpected turns and you may or may not like how things are going. Tough times call for strong decisions and you must make them. You need a break so making some travel plans will be very beneficial. You need to stay focused to see good results for you and your life ahead.

Love

You must take care of your aggressive nature as that may lead to unnecessary fights. Things will calm down only if one of you is ready to understand and make a settlement. You must be the bigger person here and ready to forgive. Forgiveness can sort it all out so try and forget the past.

Career

You may feel impulsive today and that will reflect in all the work you do today. Stay away from financial matters, because you may end up spending more on unwanted things. Be mindful of the things you do and the people you interact with. Think before you approach things.

Finance

It is not a good time for any sort of investment. Your risks are very high so avoid spending much money. Rather believe in yourself and ensure you know what you are doing. Once again think all your decisions through. Is it all going as per your plan? You need to sit with yourself and ask yourself if this is how you want your life to be.

Health

You need to take care of yourself and your family. Some travel plans will be of great help. You need to bond with your near and dear ones. Stay active and try some fitness activities to rejuvenate. You need to calm down that running mind of yours.

