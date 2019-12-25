Horoscope: Love And Relationship Horoscope | December 26, 2019

Astrology is the study of the influence of cosmic objects on human lives. Every planet or star affects different spheres of life. By studying and observing planets and stars and their arrangement, astrology can tell how it will influence a person on a daily basis. Here's a look at how your day will turn out to be in terms of love and relationships. Read on to know about the series of events under your zodiac sign that will take place today. Plan the day accordingly.

Daily horoscope for Love and Relationship

Aries

You are in a romantic mood today. Shower your loved one with kisses this morning and suggest that you both leave the past in the past in order to focus on your future together. Look on the bright side and see your recent struggles as a learning curve. Learn from your mistakes. Your partner might propose to you tonight.

Taurus

You might get jealous of the attention your partner is receiving from others. Worries due to infidelity are the reason for your quarrels. Desires seem to differ.

Gemini

The stars will improve your communication with others throughout the day. You'll have some intense and positive emotions. Try not to hide your feelings and be open towards your partner.

Cancer

It is a wonderful day for all the Cancerian love birds. The planets will have a memorable Christmas in store for you. You and your partner will truly blossom in each other's company.

Leo

If you're married or in a long-distance relationship, stop thinking that there is no love blooming. The Moon-Mercury-Jupiter-Sun conjunction is watching over your love life and helping to keep your relationship out of harm's way. Dear Leo, you're determined to cherish every second spent with your loved one from now on.

Virgo

Love birds keep this day just for each other. Christmas strengthens your tie. You move forward on a solid foundation. Make the most of your happiness. A marriage proposal is possible.

Libra

Today your stars might bring some tension to your day. You and your partner might argue over small disagreements. However, post-sunset, things will get back to normal.

Scorpio

Your love story is going through some crisis. You're incredibly insecure and you find it impossible to keep your emotions under control. But you will try your best to hide how unsettled you're currently feeling today.

Sagittarius

You better stick to your word with your partner or else you have a lot of explaining to do. Put enough efforts in making up things with your love as it might solve things. Trust is a key ingredient in a relationship, do not break it.

Capricorn

You are a brief person; this might get on your partner’s nerve. You're advised to make an effort to revive the magic. Break the ice to relax the atmosphere.

Aquarius

You need to have a look at organizing your house today. Give enough time to your loved ones. You like to have everyone reunited around you; it makes you feel safe and reassured.

Pisces

Your relationship is at a difficult stage today. You find it impossible to make important decisions in this domain. Keep your emotions under control.

