Leo Horoscope For December 30 | Leo Daily Predictions For Today

Represented by the lion, Leos are high spirited and passionate people. They love themselves the most and enjoy being in the spotlight. These people will give their heart and mind into any relationship. When negative emotions like ego and jealousy creep into them, they become impaired to function properly.

ALSO READ | Daily Horoscope Today | Daily Health And Well-being Horoscope | December 28, 2019

Leo horoscope – what to expect today?

You need to understand that every person who makes a promise to you might not fulfill them. Today you might be so close to fulfilling your deepest desires but something might fall apart making you lose it. It is better than you go ahead with zero expectations so that your disappointment levels are much lesser.

ALSO READ | Horoscope For Today | Daily Career And Business Horoscope | December 28

Love

Your partner needs more of your time and efforts. This will help to resolve any misunderstandings or wrong messages between the two of you. Try to not come out as too demanding to your partner. Your partner may think that your goals are unachievable and unrealistic but give it time, and things will sink in.

Career

You will be on a tight schedule today and that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The stars think that you will complete your work on time since you will be carefully planning them out. You have shared some valuable insights at your workplace today but do not be sad if they do not get implemented right away.

ALSO READ | Daily Horoscope Predictions: Love And Relationship Horoscope | December 28, 2019

Health

You may be overloaded with work today and that is why you may feel too stressed out. Try not to argue with anyone. With the bad weather that has been surrounding you, you should avoid indulging in cold food and drinks. It will impact your health very badly.

Family

You will be craving stability at home, but it will be soon overpowered by a need for change. Keep striving to strengthen your family relations. Even though these efforts might not bear any fruit now, you will see a difference over time.

ALSO READ | Horoscope For Today | Daily Money And Finances Horoscope | December 28