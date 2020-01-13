The Debate
Leo Horoscope For January 14, 2020: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Horoscope

Leo is born between July 23-August 22. Know what to expect today. Prediction on love, career, health & money. Read on to know more about Leo's characteristics.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
leo

Leos tend to be extremely relaxed people and they generally have no problems making friends or partners. Leos enjoy being the centre of attention at parties. They are highly independent but also love being surrounded by people and having fun with them. They are faithful to their loved ones and openly show their love for friends.

What to expect today? 

Love 

Today, you can indulge in your love affairs without worrying about the outcome. You need to stop wasting time on what’s in the past and focus on what you have. If there is some unfinished business with a significant other then confront them and you just might have a chance to get closure. Watch out for what can potentially hurt you and try staying away from it. It is okay to feel vulnerable and be in your personal space.

Family 

Do not just feed your family, teach them how to hunt. Make them self sufficient, spoon-feeding is not the best thing to do for them, and will cause trouble for them and for you, in the long run. Talk to them about being self-sufficient, and help each other to grow. 

Health 

Pull some weights up, and run for a mile. Go out in the wild, and meditate under the bright light of the sun. Take care of your health and your body will repay you for this. The best kind of love is self-love, so take time to help your own body, and listen to it. It will talk to you. 

Career

There will be an opportunity for you today, that will help you grow as a person. If you are able to see it, life will significantly improve. If you fail to notice the opportunities that life gives you, you will fail miserably. Fortune favours the brave, so be yourself today, and hunt for opportunities. 

