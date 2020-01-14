Pisces Horoscope For January 15, 2020: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Those born between the dates of February 19 and March 20 fall under the zodiac sign of Pisces. Pisceans are often considered to be rather kind and generous. Pisceans are also very sensitive to their surroundings and the emotions of people around them. Because of their nature, those born under the sign of Pisces are often beloved by their peers. However, a Piscean's personality also makes them gullible and they can often be used by others without realising it. Here is the daily horoscope for Pisces for January 15, 2020:

What to expect today?

It is in Pisces's nature to love and care for others, and hence people will be extremely fond of you in return too. You will help others today and brush out your past fights. Post afternoon is a good time to sit down with your family and talk about important issues that need your attention

Love

In your relationship, your partner is all bright and sunny but you are looking dull. Your needs and hopes are aligned, and you're controlling your emotions well. Singles, you feel ready to make some real friends today. The planets are behind you, with Venus in your ascendant and forming a sextile to Uranus. You feel seductive and charming.

Career

The Venus/Mars square doesn't bode well for your day at work. You're not feeling very self-confident, and you might find yourself being aggressive and wanting to run away. Avoid your neglecting behaviour today.

Health

Health is getting a little low today. Your work interactions are spoiling your day. Luckily, your sweetheart will save you.

Money

Your daily expenses will see a hike in the sheet. You will, however, be able to control your buying impulse which is good in a way. You may spend money on routine necessities.

