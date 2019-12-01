Sagittarius Horoscope For December 02 | Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Sagittarius is the last fire sign of the zodiac. The symbol suggests they are always on a quest for knowledge. People born between November 23 and December 21 fall under the zodiac sign. They are often the star in the crowd, due to their enigmatic charm and infectious laughter. They are the people who always want to do some of the other things to keep themselves engaging, even when they have enough on their plate. Here's the daily prediction for a Sagittarian.

Sagittarians-what to expect today?

Today is a very bright day for all Sagittarians, as all you wish will turn into reality. You will have a complacent and fruitful day spending maximum time with your loved ones. If it best advised to set some time aside for yoga and meditation.

Love

You will share an emotional memory to your partner, that will take your relationship to another level. There are possible chances of a marriage proposal for unmarried people. Cherish every moment of the day and look at the positives.

Career

Your superiors will entrust you with an important responsibility today. So do not deviate your attention to another work, as successful completion of the work will reward you in future. As for students, you may have to put in extra work and time to score the desired grades during this phase.

Health

Start your day with a few minutes set aside for meditation and yoga. Today, you will be triggered by a slew of emotions. Beware of resorting to comfort food for getting out of the emotional phase. Do not give up on temptation, just follow your diet regime.

Family

Today is an ideal day to connect with your loved ones. Avoid visiting family gatherings or talking to a family member whom you despise, as your temperament might lead to fights between family members and might also lead to the closure of long-known relations.

