Taurus Horoscope For November 30, 2019 - Taurus Daily Prediction

Taurus are individuals born between the dates April 20 to May 21. They are highly ambitious people and are extremely practical when it comes to matters of money. They love to lead a healthy life and are very particular about keeping themselves fit. Another interesting trait of Taureans is that they live life king size and fully enjoy their luxury. They are big-time art lovers, who also have quite a stubborn personality.

Also Read: Taurus Horoscope For November 28, 2019 | Daily Horoscope Prediction

Some Important facts about Taurus zodiac sign

Taurus: April 20 19 till May 21

Element: Earth

Lucky Colour: Pink and Green

Ruling Planet: Venus

Also Read: Taurus Horoscope For November 26, 2019 | Daily Horoscope Prediction

Taurus - What to expect today?

Love

It is important to stay alert today. Although you are a really gregarious individual, don’t let others take undue advantage of your niceness. Expect a day full of pleasant surprises, as you might witness some unusual things happening around you. Also, try not to reveal your secrets to anyone. This is because there is quite a possibility that you might get betrayed.

Career

You inspire confidence in other people and move them into action. Whether you are in charge of the situation or not, you define the path for people to follow. A great day with respect to a career point of view. However, stop overspending, and invest in profitable schemes or gold.

Also Read: Taurus Horoscope For November 24, 2019 | Daily Horoscope Prediction

Health

You might be a low on energy today. Try to avoid any sort of exertion or stress. Focus on your health, which you have been neglecting for quite some time now. Switch to a healthier diet, its high time now. Do not consume any street food. Instead, opt for salads.

Family

You are an emotional and sensitive individual when it comes to your family. Try to spend your Saturday in the company of your loved ones. Plan a family trip and also take their opinion regarding it. Recently, there have been many misunderstandings brewing between you and family, sort them out.

Also Read: Taurus Horoscope For November 25 - Know The Taurus Daily Predictions