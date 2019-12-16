Virgo Horoscope For December 17, 2019 | Virgo Daily Prediction

Virgos are born between August 23 - September 22. They have keen attention to detail and nothing goes past them. They are critical thinkers and hence take everything seriously. Virgos are uptight, stubborn and they over-think everything. However, they are very faithful and patience is their strongest suit.

Relationship

You will find it hard to maintain your personal and professional life balance and hence your partner might feel ignored. If you are single, drowning yourself in work will not be of any help. Try to restore the balance and enjoy a healthy social life. Your family will not be so supportive today, however, don’t let things get too toxic. Communication is your key today.

Career

All those extra hours are paying off. Your professional life is excellent. Your seniors will compliment you and you will get along great with your peers and colleagues. You will, however, face a slight glitch as your juniors might not perform as per expectations. Let them know about your vision and motive them to the fullest. You are likely to receive an appraisal for the relentless work.

Health

Your health is on the rocks today. You need to take care of your health and keep yourself hydrated. You have been pushing yourself a lot the past few days and it has been reflecting on your health. Keep eating healthy and surround yourself with positive people.

Finance

Money is good today as you have saved a lot. However, you will be spending a lot on your medical bills. It is a great day to take risks and make big decisions. Buy what you wanted to buy for so long, but be sure to not splurge more than that. You will spend on home décor and daily necessities excluding your medical bills. Make calculative decisions before you invest in property or the stock market.

