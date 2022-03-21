Last Updated:

In Pics: Australia Returns 29 Antiquities To India; PM Modi Inspects Sculptures, Paintings

Ahead of India- Australia Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inspected the 29 antiquities which have been repatriated to India by Australia.

PM Modi
PM Modi inspected the 29 antiquities which have been repatriated to India by Australia.

PM Modi
The antiquities range in 6 broad categories as per themes including Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, portraits, and decorative objects.

PM Modi
As per sources, these antiquities which are primarily sculptures and paintings, come from different time periods, with earlies dating to 9-10 century CE.

PM Modi
These antiquities represent a large geographical region in India including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.

PM Modi
The antiquities are executed in a variety of materials like sandstone, marble, bronze, brass, and paper.

PM Modi
PM Modi studied the sculpture of 'Dancing Sambandar'. The sculpture is depicted dancing on a lotus, with one leg raised, his right hand pointing towards the heavens.

PM Modi
PM Modi inspected the display of Lord Vishnu and his reforms. The sculpture is a beautiful frieze display of the divine couple, Lakshmi Narayana.

PM Modi
PM Modi views the picture scroll or Vijnaptipatra painting, comprising of art in opaque pigments, gold, and silver, on paper.

