In Pics: Australia Returns 29 Antiquities To India; PM Modi Inspects Sculptures, Paintings

The antiquities range in 6 broad categories as per themes including Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, portraits, and decorative objects.
As per sources, these antiquities which are primarily sculptures and paintings, come from different time periods, with earlies dating to 9-10 century CE.
These antiquities represent a large geographical region in India including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.
The antiquities are executed in a variety of materials like sandstone, marble, bronze, brass, and paper.
PM Modi studied the sculpture of 'Dancing Sambandar'. The sculpture is depicted dancing on a lotus, with one leg raised, his right hand pointing towards the heavens.
PM Modi inspected the display of Lord Vishnu and his reforms. The sculpture is a beautiful frieze display of the divine couple, Lakshmi Narayana.