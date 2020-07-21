Govt Planning COVID Vaccine Distribution; Niti Aayog Says 'will Leave No Stone Unturned'

In a huge development, the Niti Aayog on Tuesday announced that the government was preparing a roadmap for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in India. According to sources, India's two vaccines are already in phase 1 and phase 2 of trials and now the government is planning on how the vaccines can be made available to the public after the trials are successfully completed.

While speaking on the matter, Dr VK Paul from Niti Aayog's health department said, "Regulatory facility will be assured, it is already been undertaken. The Government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the people of India and the international community have access to the vaccine. Every possible facilitation will be assured, making sure vaccine trials are done with scientific and ethical rigour."

Read: ICMR Fast-tracks Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' Covid Vaccine; Envisages Launch By August 15

Read: Bharat Biotech Begins First Phase Of Clinical Trials For India's Covid Vaccine 'Covaxin'

ICMR fast-tracks Covaxin trials

India's much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech entered the first phase of human clinical trials on July 14. In an official statement, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava stated that ICMR aims to launch the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by August 15. Covaxin was approved by the DCGI recently to proceed to clinical trials after it showed promise in its pre-clinical data.

The country's apex medical body has selected 12 institutes across the country and has advised them to expedite approvals and complete recruiting for the trials by 7 July. "Kindly note that non-compliance will be viewed seriously," the letter states, adding that the institutions must treat this project on the highest priority and meet the given timelines without any lapse.

Apart from Odisha, institutes selected for the clinical trial are located in Visakhapatnam, Rohtak (Haryana), New Delhi, Patna, Belgaum (Karnataka), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Gorakhpur, Kanpur (UP), Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad, Arya Nagar, and Goa.

Read: Wuhan-made Chinese Covid Vaccine Found 'safe', After Oxford Vaccine's Positive Results

Read: ICMR Clarifies Intent Of Aug 15 Deadline For COVID Vaccine; Says 'trials Yet To Begin'