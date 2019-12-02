Aquarius Horoscope For December 3 | Daily Prediction For Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) is ruled by the planet Uranus. Planet Uranus governs innovation and technology. Aquarians are people who think big, they become so focused on their work that they neglect their surroundings. Aquarians, the 11th astrological sign of the zodiac, is known to be discoverers, inventors, visionaries, and adventurers.

Aquarius – what to expect today

You might want to go on a shopping spree today. You will be likely to make impulsive purchases today. You may be trying to fill a void or compensate for something that is going wrong with your life. Instead of spending you should try doing meditation and bring the real problem into a clearer focus and find out a solution for it. Yoga or meditation will help your spirit to gain positivity than spending money.

Love

You might have a clear idea about your relationship today. You will quickly understand what is wrong and annoying you. You should make use of this situation today to voice your opinions and needs. Your stars have luckily blessed you with ample sensitivity today. You should voice your opinions but along with it you should keep in mind your lovers need too.

Family

You should use this time to renew contacts with your family. They will be pleased and may even be able to resolve old conflicts. You should also act as a mediator or take the first step to clear issues. Your stars today are favouring you to bury all the old conflicts once and for all.

Work

You will be curious to know why others find tasks in-group more rewarding than individual ambitions. With the potential to become an important contact person for your colleagues, you proceed along these lines and exercise a certain degree of caution whilst making yourself indispensable. You should concentrate today on your performance today.

Health

Your mind and body today will be particularly well balanced. You will possess the necessary energy to put in place for long-awaited health plans. You should make sure that you use this opportunity wisely to acquire new reserves of strength and to build up your stamina. Engage yourself with some endurance work so that you will be well prepared to cope with any challenge that might lie ahead.

