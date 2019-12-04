Aquarius Horoscope For December 5, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Aquarius

Aquarians is the 11th astrological sign of the zodiac, that is ruled by the planet Uranus. Aquarius is an air symbol and the people under the same ruling zodiac use their minds at every given opportunity. They are deep thinkers and highly intellectual people who love to help out their friends and family. They are however very sentimental and sensitive people. Check out what the day has in store for the Aquarians.

Love

For those in a relationship, your day will be uneventful and filled with sweet moments with your partner. You should voice your opinions but along with it, you should keep in mind your partner need to voice theirs too. Those who have a special someone and want to confess their love, today might not be your day. Your family and your friends will appreciate your efforts and acknowledge your gestures.

Career

You will have a good connection with your colleagues today. However, your seniors will not be so kind to you. Nevertheless, you need to continue to work hard, and it will show results. You will find yourself envious of your peers. Keep yourself calm and take a few deep breaths before you start your task. For students, you will face an inconsistency when it comes to your score. Try working a little harder for today, as it will reap benefits in the future.

Health

You have been taking care of your health and the results can be seen. Stomach related problems can be caused today so keep an eye on what you eat. Go on a walk as it’ll help you stay fit and keep yourself hydrated at all times. Eat light and keep yourself in check, at least for today.

Finance

It is a good time to take calculative risks, and investing in well researched future schemes is a good idea. The inflow of money and expenditure will keep you on your toes today. You might splurge a little too much on jewellery or an electronic device. If you have children, they might want you to spend a heavy sum on them. However, be mindful of what you spend on.

