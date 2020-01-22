Libra Horoscope For January 23, 2020 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Libra is the seventh sign in the zodiac which is an air sign. Libras are born between September 22 and October 22. Libras often strive to create equilibrium in all aspects of life. Libras highly value relationships. Though they are popular among their friends, they can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views. They are over thinkers and can often be attracted to superficial things. They are intuitive, however, they can often come across as ungrateful.

Libra – What to expect today?

You may be so tired of dealing with a situation in your life that you just want to choose any solution to get it over with. However, you would then have to live with that decision. Be patient today, it may make a huge difference. You deserve to have the outcome you most desire.

Love

Try to take things slow on the love front. You might feel sensitive today so a gentle tease may feel like a big attack. It will be better to avoid too many interactions for today. So, if you feel overwhelmed during any situation, take a moment to step back, clear your head and then join back in.

Career

Your seniors may praise your hard work and it is likely to be a positive day work-wise. You will be determined at work today and it should help you fulfil your goals. Try not to take a lot of stress, but a busy and challenging day is on the cards for you today.

Health

Your health seems to be good today. You have had a stressful week, you need to relax and calm your nerves. Try meditation which might relax your mind. Even taking a walk in the park would do.

Finance

It is not a good time to invest your money. Today is not the day when you should make your financial decisions. The money which was expected to come might take some more time. Just be patient and you will end your day on a positive note.

