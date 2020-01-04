Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | 5 January 2020 | Number 1

The science of Numerology is similar and runs parallel to the science of Astrology. Numerology deals with the connections between numbers and personality traits, destiny, events, and circumstances. The science of numerology is dependent on numbers, just like the science of astrology is based on planets. Here are the daily numerology predictions for people with 1 as their daily number:

Daily numerology of number 1 – what to expect today?

Numeroscope predictions: 1

You might want to slow down for a moment. As a 5, you might want to take out some time and catch up on things that you have been avoiding for a long time. You need to have quiet and close to home evenings every now and then for mental peace. Utilize this weekend to think about, organize and plan your goals.

How to calculate your daily number?

One of the most prominent numerological calculations you will benefit from is your daily number. It is a pretty simple equation that you can do for yourself regularly. All you need to do is reduce, and for this calculation, you will need the current date, month and year as well as your birth date, and birth month. First, you will have to reduce all dates into master numbers (Master Number: any number reduced to single digits using addition). Then you will sum up all the master numbers. The final master number that remains is your daily number. For example, if you were born on August 18, and wanted to know the daily number for January 1, 2020, you would calculate as follows:

Birth Month: August is the eighth month of the year. 8 reduces to 8. It is already a single digit master number. Birth Date: The date of birth is 18. 18 reduces to 9 (1+8 = 9) Current Month: January is the 1st month. 1 is reduced to 1. Current Date: The date is 5, which reduces to 5. Current Year: The year is 2020, which reduces to 4 (2+0+2+0 = 4) Daily number = adding all the master numbers 8+9+1+5+4 = 27 which is then further reduced to 2+7 = 9 as the daily number.

Personality Traits

People with their ruling number as 1 take a special place among the nine single-digit numbers. It is touted to be the number of creation, and the primal force from which the other numbers spring forth. The 1 is known to be a doer, who is powerful enough to produce results even in the most challenging situations.

