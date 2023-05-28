JLo, Michelle Yeoh, Paris Hilton: Gloves Galore Across The Cannes And Met Gala Red Carpets

Quick links:
Jennifer Lopez walked the Met Gala this year in a risque midriff-baring bodice in black velvet which wrapped behind to double up as a train. The matching velvet gloves added a Gatsby-esque touch.
Michelee Yeoh commited to the glove trend sporting them twice. She went monochrome at the Kering Women in Motion award followed by a black pair at the red carpet complimenting her parakeet green gown.
Paris Hilton's unique take on gloves for her maiden Met appearance featured an off-the-shoulders shimmery bust extending into sleeves. The detail extended down to her fingers doubling up as gloves.
Maya Hawke attended the Cannes premiere for her film Asteroid City in a basil green Prada number. This made for an eccentric silhouette when paired with her arctic blue elbow-length gloves.
Lily-Rose Depp ditched ballgown's for a form-fitting sequined little black dress at the Cannes premiere for The Idol. The standout detail for the look were her sheer, fishnet gloves covering her arms.
Rihanna arrived fashionably late for this year's Met Gala with boyfriend ASAP Rocky decked in white roses. The monotoned fingerless elbow high gloves were the perfect ode honouree Karl Lagerfeld.
Phoebe Waller Bridge paired her ballon-hemmed matte black slip gown with monotone gloves for the Cannes premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
BLACKPINK Jennie marked her Met debut in a charming Chanel number. Her maiden met appearance saw her hop on to the glove trend with a black elbow-high pair.
For her Cannes red carpet moment, Julia Fox combined the themes of texture, shimmer and sheer in this elaborate organza number with a corset, shoulder bow and matching hand gloves.