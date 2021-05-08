Is Third COVID-19 Wave Inevitable In India? Top Medical Experts Answer

As India grapples the second wave of the pandemic, 'the third wave of COVID-19 is ínveitable', Principal Scientific Advisor Raghavan urged citizens to be prepared well in advance. He said that phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time scale this phase shall occur. Republic Media Network posed some of the most common questions to India's leading medical practitioners-- Dr Saurav Malviya, Senior consultant & Head Division of Immunology & Dermatology Medanta Superspeciality Hospital, Dr Devlina Chakravarthy- Managing Director Artemis Hospital Gurgaon and Dr Shashank Joshi Member of COVID Task Force in Maharashtra

How has Maharashtra plateaued the curve?

Dr Shashank Joshi explained, "We are still not out of the danger, but we have been able to take the sting out of the wave as far as Mumbai is concerned. Basically, it happened because we centralised Mumbai into 24 warzones and warrooms. We have a rapid response team for clinical care and management, we were able to track our patients, we didn't lose our focus on testing, tracking and isolating. This is the reason why we have seen now that our test positivity rate which was almost 30 % in the first week of April is now down to almost 8 to 9%. But still, we need to get it below 5% or maybe 1%. To a great extent in Maharashtra, 13 to 14 districts of the state are better but rural Maharashtra is still struggling, however, we are definitely better than what we were in the month of April. We have ramped up our digital infrastructure. Also, the thing that helped us in Mumbai was the large Jumbo facilities due to which the beds were available. Mumbai Municipal Corporation has kept medicines in order. We had a shortage of oxygen, but that was sorted out later. We are already in preparation for the third wave and we need to be very mindful".

Can we predict the time scale of the 'Third Wave'

Dr Saurav Malviya said, If we compare the first wave from Europe and America, India will witness the third wave three months later . So, according to me in the month of October or November, the third wave might hit India".

Can Aggressive vaccination help avoid the third wave?

Dr Devlina Chakravarthy said, ''We really have to focus on our vaccination drive. Having said that there is more possibility of mutant viruses coming in but as we have seen, vaccination does protect. Even if the virus is able to circumvent the antibodies, the disease which you get will be very mild in nature and most of the times does not need hospitalisation. But vaccination alone cannot help us tackle the third wave, we also have to have very stringent COVID protocols. I think the complacency that we had between the second and third wave is largely over. People in India are now conscious and I am an optimist. I think we will be much prepared for the third wave because we are going to be more vaccinated, more careful, we are going to shed our complacency and most importantly the infrastructure which kind of lagged behind in the second wave is going to be hugely addressed by the time we get the third wave. So not only the government is doing there bit also all the private hospitals are also pulling up and creating their own oxygen beds, all the supplies are in order. If the mass public is vaccinated and they are non-complacent and the hospitals pull up their act. I think the third wave is not something to be worried about. It will come but we will be able to handle it in a much better way and there is no need to panic.''

Is it possible those vaccinated will be susceptible to not contact the virus again?

Dr Shashank Joshi said, "Somebody who has got the disease or exposure in this wave is unlikely to get affected in the third wave. For example, in Dharavi, we had a large exposure in the first wave. In this wave, we have not seen numbers going beyond 100 because zero positivity in Dharavi which was around 50 to 60 % dropped down to around 30 to 40%. If that zero positivity after 6 months drops down to maybe 20% then that population will be vulnerable and that's why we need to saturate that population with vaccination so that we can protect them. If we really make a concentrated effort on targeted vaccination in those communities we are less exposed, we will definitely be able to abort or mitigate the sting out of the third wave and delay it. So we have two strategies in public health

Double masking

Vaccination

We need to understand that infection does confer immunity but we do not know as it is a new virus and how long it will last--as it is just two years old virus and we need to research more on that. It is reasonable to presume that people who are already exposed to this wave are unlikely to get exposed in the third wave. In the first wave in Mumbai at least people from the lower socio-economic data were affected, in this wave middle-aged people in the next wave it might be the pediatric population as the less-exposed population is vulnerable", he added.

Should government finalise a plan to manage more waves?

"Yes, so this virus keeps changing and coming up with new strains, new symptoms, new aggression in the next wave. So definitely government should be prepared for the fourth, fifth wave as well. I agree with Dr Joshi if basic care to be followed two things are important: SMS- Social Distancing, Mask & Sanitization which people are forgetting and vaccination. These are the only way of avoiding the virus. But what government should do is to have more beds available not only in an urban area but in the rural area as well. Now the rural areas are being infected more. There is a scarcity of drug-like Remdesivir and even steroids. So the government has to make sure Manpower (Health workers), infrastructure, oxygen plants and basic amenities, " said Dr Saurav Malviya.

What Measures Should India take to Avoid the Third wave?

Dr Devlina Chakravarthy said that "till WHO and the country declare that we are pandemic free, it does not matter whether it's a second, third fourth or fifth wave. We have to wait for the overall declaration when the WHO said for the world and the country declared pandemic free certain basics have to be continuously followed: COVID protocols, Vaccination and the third is ramping up our health care system. We should not go ahead and worry about the fourth or sixth wave, we have to patiently wait and follow the guidelines and wait for the country to get rid of the pandemic. Sooner or later we will be able to win over the virus and in between, we should not get complacent. As we move forward with every month and we vaccinate more and more the new strain will keep coming up as the virus needs a new host".

(Image Credits: RepublicWorld)