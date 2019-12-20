Capricorn Horoscope For December 21, 2019 | Daily Prediction

You may feel as if you have been working in isolation on something that is big and important to you. Perhaps, you attempted to get others involved, but it did not work. Maybe you felt unappreciated. But most likely, it was just that no one else understood your vision. Let that be okay. Do not carry resentment with you, or it will drag you down. Your solitary endeavour will soon attract lots of attention, and you will have all the help you need. Read ahead to know more-

Capricorn Horoscope - What to expect today?

Today is a day to find your inspiration. Most of you have an idol from whom you derive motivation and inspiration. You might also get in a word war with somebody, during the later part of your day. However, avoid having these fights. Also, it can hurt your career prospects.

Love

The lack of enough romantic moments is creating tensions at home. The desire is mutual. With some clarification, passion should be back. Don't postpone this change. For singles, dates aren't keeping with your expectations. The past comes back in full force. It doesn't herald a future.

Career

Today is a positive day for all the Capricorns at work. Discussions with your superiors revive motivation. A positive evolution comes along. Thanks to your personality, you have confidence. Colleagues resolutely expect your sense of organisation. You must round off your tasks.

Health

It is a good day to start working out and re-working on your diet. To remain in shape, you may think of dieting. You begin fasting or detox. You've been waiting for this moment.

Finance

Today is a fine day as regards to financial matters. You will be thankful to God for blessing you with what you have been able to possess and accumulate till now. Also, it is a great day to look into your balance sheet.

