Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | January 7, 2020 | Number 9

Numerology is the study of numbers with respect to an individual's personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs at par with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one's future through numbers. Numerology makes the use of numbers in the same way as astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the Number 9 for January 7th, 2020.

Daily numerology of number 9 – what to expect today?

You have a great opportunity to do something that will improve other people's lives. This could mean that you can help with a fundraising event for the community. It could mean learning to use fewer resources and recycle. It might mean it's time for a good cause to stand up and fight. Do not hesitate, in any case, to say what you think and to support it with action. Compassionate service is a type of wisdom-increasing spiritual discipline.

How to find your number?

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on September 18, your ruling number will be 1 + 8 = 9. If your birthday falls on October 19, your lucky number will be 1 + 9 = 10. You need to add this number further to get a single digit. So it will be 1 + 0 = 1. A person with a one-digit birth date like October 5 will have their ruling number as 5.

Personality Traits

The core of number nine is giving nature. A number 9 will always break out spheres and explore more opportunities. Number 9 in numerology is not only concerned about themselves but also are extremely cynical when it comes to their family and peers. They are strong-headed and can convince themselves to finish any task. They might lose a little focus on the way but they land on the right path eventually.

