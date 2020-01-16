Pisces Horoscope For January 17, 2020: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Those born between the dates of February 19 and March 20 fall under the zodiac sign of Pisces. Pisceans are often considered to be rather kind and generous. Pisceans are also very sensitive to their surroundings and the emotions of people around them. Because of their nature, those born under the sign of Pisces are often beloved by their peers. However, a Piscean's personality also makes them gullible and they can often be used by others. Here is the daily horoscope for Pisces for January 17, 2020:

What to expect today?

Family and friends will have high expectations from you today. However, your work might not allow you to give them the quality time. You will be required to co-operate with others and give your co-workers more of your time. However, your co-workers will also reciprocate in equal measure when the need arises. You will be determined to complete all your projects on time.

Love

You feel very romantic today. The Moon/Venus trine is making your emotions perfectly balanced. Enjoy the day with your partner and loved ones. Singles today's a perfect day for you. With Venus in your sign, you're headed straight for love. You might find someone who falls in your 'the one' checklist.

Career

Work does not seem good today. Nothing is going well and on time. Time management is poor today. Your stars might lead you to go against everyone. Calm your self down and relax.

Health

Your love life is great today, but you're feeling a bit worn out. It's been a tough workday. Though you are emotional and take things to your heart, today you should take criticisms positively for your own betterment and progress.

Finance

Today is likely to be a day on which you shall incur steep expenses, but income will not be in parity. The money will be hard to come unless you are calculative. You may spend money on routine necessities.

