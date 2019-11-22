Sagittarius Horoscope For November 23 - Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Sagittarius is the last fire sign of the zodiac. The symbol of the zodiac, suggests they are always on a quest for knowledge. People born between November 23 and December 21 fall under the zodiac sign. They are often the star in the crowd, due to their enigmatic charm and infectious laughter. They are the people who always want to do some of the other things to keep themselves engaging, even when they have enough on their plate. Here's the daily prediction for a Sagittarian.

Sagittarians-what to expect today?

You will face temperamental issues, which might lead to a heavy fight. You can control the situation by keeping a calm demeanour. It would be wise to spend time reading religious scripts, that will help you calm your mind and channelise your energy.

Love

Today avoid meeting your partner, instead, you can resort to a phone conversation or to messages. Stay away from solving any issue in your relationship. Because it might lead to the closure of your relationship.

Career

Today is not an ideal day to start a new project. You should resent from investments in shares and bonds. You might fight with a colleague at work. So do not take part in any meeting or discussion. As for students, you may have to put in extra work and time to score the desired grades during this phase.

Health

Start your day with a few minutes set aside for meditation and yoga. Today, you will be triggered by a slew of emotions. Beware of resorting to comfort food for getting out of the emotional phase. Do not give up on temptation, just follow your diet regime.

Family

Today is an ideal day to spend time in silence and solitary. Avoid visiting family gatherings or talking to any family member, expect the people you are close with. Your temperament might stand a deterrent in your sanity, leading to the closure of long-known relations.



