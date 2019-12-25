Leo Daily Horoscope For December 26: Love | Health | Career | Money

Leo is the fifth astrological Zodiac sign. Leos are considered to be extremely brave and passionate. They are supportive as well as optimistic, and they love adventure. Leos often look for something new and are unpredictable as well as spontaneous. They are extremely loving and take care of others to no bounds.

Also read | Leo Horoscope For December 24, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Some Important facts about Leo zodiac sign:

Leo: July 23 to August 22

Element: Fire

Lucky Colour: Grey and Yellow

Lucky Numbers: 8 and 2

Also read | Daily Leo Horoscope: Here’s What You Need To Know Today | December 23

Leo horoscope – What to expect today?

The stars seem to work in your favour. You may expect a surprise about what you have been waiting for. You could also receive a positive response from the new relations you have formed. There might be a little misunderstanding, and you may be able to tackle them with not many difficulties.

Love

The misunderstandings and complications from the past will surface today and you will be able to tackle them head-on. You will be able to deal with them in an orderly fashion, without compromising your relationship in any form. You will be able to have a dialogue and be able to maintain your perspective and view on things. You will most likely be able to sort things out and go back to the joyful ways as they were.

Career

You have come a long way in your career. You need to keep things going on. Work harder and give your best shot at everything you do if you want to improve your work life. If you come across any important opportunity, then you might want to make the most out of this opportunity.

Also read | Leo Daily Horoscope For December 22: Love | Health | Career | Money

Health

Others around you might distance themselves from you when they feel overwhelmed by the emotional ups and downs you are only mildly aware of. So as not to be caught off guard by these messages, keep tuned into your emotions by doing physical exercise. When you can centre your heart and mind around exercise, you are acting independently and may get clarity.

Family

Smaller arguments and pity conflicts can escalate in no time. You need to have a better understanding of the situation and need to see the issue from the eyes of your loved ones. Relationships are all about little compromises from both ends. Just keep calm and continue to have a loving and caring relationship with your family and friends.

Also read | Leo Daily Horoscope For December 21: Love | Health | Career | Money