Libra Horoscope For January 15, 2020 | Libra Daily Prediction

Libra is the seventh sign in the zodiac which is an air sign. Libras are born between September 22 and October 22. Libras often strive to create equilibrium in all aspects of life. Libras highly value relationships. Though they are popular among their friends, they can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views. They are over thinkers and can often be attracted to superficial things. They are intuitive, however, they can often come across as ungrateful.

What to expect today?

Today is an entertaining day for all the libra sign people. You will plan a vacation with your family, a short getaway to relieve your daily stress. You may be able to put your money into something that is safe or into a business and will also want to invest a good amount for future needs.

Love

You're not dynamic and your couple is paying the price for this. It's like a roller coaster, your partner will avoid getting into a fight with you. Singles will have a hard time picking themself back up. This is due to a little downturn in energy.

Career

Career and work need certain keen observations today. You'll need to avoid confrontations if possible, otherwise, it could backfire. Especially if it concerns your work colleagues. Think of all the energy you'll be using to get into conflict, while this isn't required.

Health

You will feel very connected with the people resulting in a sense of satisfaction. Besides, you will take a balanced diet which will keep you in good health. Ease up, allow yourself to be a little crazy and take it easy, this helps. Go for it, nothing is stopping you.

Money

Today is a good day for all your financial decisions. You will be able to find a good income through various avenues. Working for the government will prove to be beneficial.

