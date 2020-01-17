Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1 | January 18, 2020

Numerology is basically the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny, and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the Number 1 for January 18, 2020.

Daily numerology of number 1 - What to expect today? January 18, 2020

You will see that your eager nature is fundamentally in charge. With your inspiration and drive at a pinnacle, you might need to be cautious in taking part in "benevolent" rivalries since you may shockingly discover that (at any rate for you) the challenge was not as well disposed of as you had suspected it would be. Be certain you consider everything that is in question before you go to incredible firearms.

Read: Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1 | January 12, 2020

How to calculate your daily number?

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 28, your ruling number will be 2 + 9 = 11. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to further add this number to get a single digit. So it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 5 will have their ruling number as 5.

Read: Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1 | January 14, 2020

Personality Traits

People with Number 1 as their ruling number are extraordinarily creative and have high intellectual qualities. They are individuals who prioritize their tranquillity above all. You may feel like you are drifting apart from loved ones due to this quality. Let go of the rigid belief and start embracing your relationships. The professional sphere of your life is dynamic and successful.

Read: Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1 | January 15, 2020

Read: Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1 | January 17, 2020