Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 5 | January 23, 2020

Numerology is basically the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the Number 5 for January 23.

Numerology – Daily Prediction for Number 5 for January 23, 2020

What to expect today?

You are likely to receive good news at work today. While the opportunity that you are presented with may land you up in a dilemma. You will be forced to make a tough choice between your loved ones and your progress at work. Other than the stressful choice, you will have a pleasant day. It will also prove to be a good day on the financial front.

Find your number

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 27, your ruling number will be 2 + 7 = 9. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to add this number further to get a single digit. So, it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 8 will have their ruling number as 8.

Personality traits

Number 5 people are the ones who represent responsibility, patience, independence, curiosity, and the ones with good analytical skills. The flaws include that the number 5 people could be selfish at times, arrogant, and avoid commitments. Their temperament is also something that is quite unpredictable which makes them a little difficult to manage. But the intelligent beings are high at intuition powers and are often compatible with numbers 6 and 8.

