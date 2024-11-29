Published 22:51 IST, November 29th 2024
Breathtaking Hill Stations To Visit From Hyderabad
Seeking a break from Hyderabad’s sweltering heat? Pack your bags because these hill stations around Hyderabad are your ticket to cooler climes.
- Travel News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Seeking a break from Hyderabad’s sweltering heat? Pack your bags because these hill stations around the city are your ticket to cooler climes, stunning views, and some serious relaxation. Forget the city traffic; these getaways offer a refreshing change of pace, all within a few hours’ drive.
Araku Valley
About 115 km from Hyderabad, Araku Valley is the crown jewel of Andhra Pradesh’s hill stations. Nestled in the Eastern Ghats, this charming spot is known for its coffee plantations, lush greenery, and cool climate. Trek through the dense forests or simply sip on a hot cup of locally brewed coffee while soaking in the panoramic views.
Nallamala Hills
For those craving a more offbeat, tranquil escape, the Nallamala Hills, around 200 km from Hyderabad, are perfect. The hills are a haven for nature lovers and trekkers, offering an immersive experience in the forested landscapes, with picturesque waterfalls and ancient temples thrown in. It’s a serene spot for some much-needed peace and quiet.
Mahabubnagar
Just a three-hour drive from the city, Mahabubnagar offers the beautiful, unexplored hills of the Konda Reddy Fort area. A laid-back destination with scenic spots like the Pillalamarri banyan tree and the serene Pochampally Reservoir, Mahabubnagar is a perfect mix of history and nature.
Srisailam
Located around 200 km from Hyderabad, Srisailam is not just a hill station but a pilgrimage site, thanks to the famous Srisailam temple. The rugged terrain, combined with the deep, lush forests of the Srisailam Wildlife Sanctuary, makes it a must-visit for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.
Updated 22:51 IST, November 29th 2024