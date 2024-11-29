Breathtaking Hill Stations To Visit From Hyderabad

Seeking a break from Hyderabad’s sweltering heat? Pack your bags because these hill stations around the city are your ticket to cooler climes, stunning views, and some serious relaxation. Forget the city traffic; these getaways offer a refreshing change of pace, all within a few hours’ drive.

Araku Valley in the eastern ghats is a nearby retreat spot for those seeking cleaner escape. Image credit: Pinterest

Araku Valley

About 115 km from Hyderabad, Araku Valley is the crown jewel of Andhra Pradesh’s hill stations. Nestled in the Eastern Ghats, this charming spot is known for its coffee plantations, lush greenery, and cool climate. Trek through the dense forests or simply sip on a hot cup of locally brewed coffee while soaking in the panoramic views.

Nallamala Hills is an off-beat hill-station that attracts tourists with immersive experiences. Image credit: Unsplash

Nallamala Hills

For those craving a more offbeat, tranquil escape, the Nallamala Hills, around 200 km from Hyderabad, are perfect. The hills are a haven for nature lovers and trekkers, offering an immersive experience in the forested landscapes, with picturesque waterfalls and ancient temples thrown in. It’s a serene spot for some much-needed peace and quiet.

Three hours away from Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar opens up its unperturbed majestic land as the perfect escape away from the cacophony of the city.

Mahabubnagar

Just a three-hour drive from the city, Mahabubnagar offers the beautiful, unexplored hills of the Konda Reddy Fort area. A laid-back destination with scenic spots like the Pillalamarri banyan tree and the serene Pochampally Reservoir, Mahabubnagar is a perfect mix of history and nature.

Srisailam is popular as a pilgrim site among tourists. Image credit: Unsplaash

Srisailam